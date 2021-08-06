BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Summer heat, humidity rolls in for the weekend

A chance of storms will return to the forecast as well.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was nice while it lasted, for 24 hours that is, but the heat and humidity are on the way back heading into the weekend.

For your Friday, slowly that good feeling air is lifting out and it’s being replaced by the muggies. Highs will climb into the low 90s today and you will certainly feel the heat a bit more. I do throw in a 20% chance for storm, mainly right at the coast.

The weekend looks like typical summer, highs both Saturday and Sunday will head for the low to possibly middle 90s. There is going to be a larger influx of moisture this weekend so the 90s will feel more like the triple digits. Also, expect some pop up storms to return to the forecast across all of the area not just the coast.

Looking ahead to next week it’s rinse and repeat on the daily with highs near 94 and spotty afternoon storms.

All remains quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean so no worries through early next week. The players are entering the field as more and more tropical waves roll off Africa so we will have plenty to track for the next several weeks.

