After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #9

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Defense dominates red zone

The Saints installed red zone for the first time in camp Saturday, and the defense dominated all afternoon. Overall, they just had more energy and enthusiasm.

In the first period, the Saints only went run. During that time, DeMario Davis stuffed Taysom Hill on a zone read where Hill kept it. Malcolm Roach plugged the middle on an Alvin Kamara run. Payton Turner tracked down Kamara on a toss for short gain. Later in the period, Kaden Elliss had a tackle for loss, while Roach added another one as well.

There were more big plays from the defense in take two below.

Take Two: Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston passing chart

There wasn’t a whole lot of passing in this practice for Hill and Winston. Neither one was overly impressive. Hill was back with the first team. Here’s a breakdown of each pass thrown.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats 4/7, TD Sack

Team Period #2

In the second red zone period, Hill struggled. His first pass was batted at the line by Jalen Dalton. He then found Lil’ Jordan Humphrey for a short gain on a quick hitch. His next throw to Marquez Callaway was knocked away by Ken Crawley. Then, he missed Adam Trautman on a wheel route. The throw was off target and behind Trautman. David Onyemata sacked Hill to close out his part of the period.

Team Period #4

Hill regrouped a bit in the final red zone period. He found Kamara in the flat for a nice gain. Then, he went back to Kamara two plays later on an option route. He closed out the period with a nice throw to Callaway for a touchdown. Callaway ran a nice route where he went inside then cut back out to the front pylon. Hill threw did a nice job of throwing it low and away to allow Callaway to make the sliding grab.

Jameis Winston

Final Stats 5/9 TD, INT, Sack

Team Period #2

Winston fared a little better than Hill during this period. After getting sacked on his first drop back by Tanoh Kpassagnon, he found Humphrey on a short hitch. He then took a checkdown to Stevie Scott for a short gain. He then found Kawaan Baker in the middle of the end zone for a score on a crossing route. There was a chance Carl Granderson got his hand on Winston for a sack. But we’re giving Winston the benefit and scoring it a touchdown.

Team Period #4

This is where Winston struggled. His first throw was his best when he found Devonta Freeman on a wheel. There was a clear bust in coverage as Freeman was all alone along the sideline.

Winston had costly misfire on his next attempt. Humphrey ran a corner route to the back of the end zone, but Winston underthrew the pass allowing Adonis Alexander to make the interception. His next throw was a bad overthrow in the back of the end zone. He then found Deonte Harris on an underneath route for a nice gain. Alexander knocked Winston’s next pass away on the sideline. On the play, Chase Hansen lit up Stevie Scott who was picking up the blitz. The sound made on contact triggered a huge reaction from the crowd. Malcolm Jenkins got a hand on Winston’s final pass of the day in the back of the end zone.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

Humphrey was the star of one-on-one drills Saturday where he had two impressive catches including a one-handed one. The crowd appreciated his effort.

Trevor Simien connected with Easop Winston for a touchdown during the second red zone period.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Simien during the final period on an underthrown seam route.

During the run portion of red zone, Dwayne Washington found paydirt on an inside run.

First round pick Payton Turner continues to impress. He had a tackle for loss on a stretch run by Freeman.

Ian Book ran one in for a score as well.

Defensive tackle Christian Ringo had an interception during walk-through.

Take Four: Attendance

Chris Hogan, Tre’Quan Smith, P.J. Williams and Ethan Wolf were all out Saturday. Newly signed tight end Josh Pederson was in attendance wearing #85. Defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow has retired from football.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The offense looked like they’re ready for an off day. They just didn’t have the same energy as the other side of the ball. Fortunately, they’re off on Sunday.

- Pete Werner and Zack Baun continued to rotate with the first team at linebacker during team periods.

- Unofficially, this had to be the hottest day of camp. It was suffocating out there Saturday.

