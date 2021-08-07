Health leaders plead for diligent mask-wearing ahead of the start of school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Usually a time of excitement, state health leaders say the start of school is very different this time around.

“We are the dead center of the epicenter right now… sick kids coming in number and severity that’s unprecedented in Louisiana,” said Doctor Joseph Kanter.

The Jefferson Parish school system will prepare to welcome back thousands of students to class in a matter of days.

Leaders told the school board with several layers of mitigation techniques, they hope to curve and control the inevitable spread among students.

“It does concern me we don’t have vaccinations reserved for elementary kids and again the plan sounds great but what are we going to do,” said board member, Simeon Dickerson.

“Closures of independent classrooms or schools may occur, unfortunately,” said Chief of Schools AJ Pethe.

“Educators are working hard to balance two things the education and safety of children,” said John Vanchiere, M.D.

50 hospitals in the state struggling to keep up with demand have asked the state for additional assistance, and pediatrician Dr. John Vanchiere says the children’s hospitals are no different.

“We’re seeing more pediatric infections now than any time in the pandemic. We know now the average age of the patients hospitalized is 25 years lower than a year ago. We know kids now are infections and continuing as part of the unvaccinated population fostering the spread of the pandemic and the only way to change that is masks,” said Vanchiere.

Louisiana’s vaccination rates since the delta variant have continued to climb, even among those 12 to 18-years-old.

Vaccinations are only one part of the long-term solution as health leaders say the mask mandate, particularly in schools will save lives.

“Children in Louisiana have died of covid and more, unfortunately, will die, this is not a time for politics for fighting and threatening lawsuits about having to wear a mask, masks save lives and if you’re a pro-life Louisiana citizen like I am, wear your mask its very simple,” said Vanchiere.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.