Nicondra: Typical summertime routine

Hot afternoons and spotty storms through the week
We are moving into the traditionally busiest time in the Atlantic hurricane season with the...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After an amazing break last week we’ve slowly seen moisture rebound and the muggies are back in place. We are seeing a bit limited rain coverage though and that should continue into the start of the week. Monday as winds turn a bit more on shore from the southeast and a bit of a shortwave passes just to our north we can expect a slight uptick in coverage, but it still won’t be a totally rainy day. For most of the week highs sit in the middle 90s with spotty storms around. Overnight lows hover in the upper 70s near 80 south with middle 70s as you head further inland away from the water.

Right on cue the tropics are getting a little more active. The National Hurricane Center is keeping watch on three areas of disturbed weather that are still well east of the islands. This is the traditional start of the Cabo Verde portion of the season where tropical waves are more likely to move directly off the African Coast and develop into storms as they push across the Atlantic. None of these waves show any definitive tropical storm characteristics at this time and are more than a week to two weeks away from possibly effecting land areas near the U.S.

