One man injured in shooting at a Kenner restaurant

Kenner Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Jumbo Buffet Restaurant located at 3550 Williams Blvd.
Kenner Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Jumbo Buffet Restaurant located at 3550 Williams Blvd.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Jumbo Buffet Restaurant located at 3550 Williams Blvd.

On August 7, at 3:30, police responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of the restaurant.

There was an ongoing dispute between two employees that escalated into one employee shooting the other employee.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-threatening injuries.

The suspect is in custody and the handgun was recovered.

No further information is available at this time.

