Son of a Saint holds back to school & vaccine drive

Ochsner provides vaccine at Son of a Saint back to school event
Ochsner provides vaccine at Son of a Saint back to school event(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Son of a Saint organized a weekend event to give students free school supplies, eye and ear exams, and other resources to gets kids prepped for the new school year.

Ochsner also provided easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Karen Bickham says at 11 years old, her grandson is still not eligible, but she’s counting down the days.

“Yes he’s going to get it,” said Bickham.

“Because our way out of this pandemic is to get the vaccine. And we have lost family members. We have lost friends. This is very important.”

At the back to school fair, LCMC Health also provided other immunization shots that are required for students to attend public school, but some were still apprehensive about the COVID vaccine.

“I do know that some people are still indecisive about taking that,” said Lakee Moss, a social worker with Son of a Saint.

“I was one who was kind of indecisive. I took the leap to go ahead and get vaccinated, and I wanted to do my second shot here to also just serve as a lead.”

Orleans Parish students will return to class for the 2021-2022 school year from August 2 through August 18.

Masks will be required for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status in accordance with the state ordered mask mandate.

