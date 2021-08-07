BBB Accredited Business
Tim Brando addresses LSU Board of Supervisors about ‘Dale Brown Court’

Tim Brando
Tim Brando(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former WAFB sportscaster Tim Brando went before the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday, August 6, to comment on the debate whether LSU should put former head coach Dale Brown’s name on the basketball court in the PMAC.

“Skip Bertman, the legend of LSU, who also was here when I was here,” said Brando. “He came in 1984 when I was still working at Channel 9, at WAFB. I left in 1986 for ESPN. Skip Bertman has said, and I quote, ‘Dale Brown’s presence at Louisiana State University is worth more than my five national championships as head baseball coach.’ That’s Skip Bertman.”

The item was pulled from the agenda until next month but Brando spoke Friday because he’ll be busy doing a USC-Stanford football broadcast for FOX Sports when the board meets again next month.

