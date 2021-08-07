Zack: Heat, humidity and spotty storms are back this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the weekend and that typical summer pattern which left us for a day or two is certainly back.

Expect highs to trend upwards for your Saturday and Sunday as humidity levels rise and the slightly cooler air moves out. I think highs could touch 94 in some locations this weekend. Those numbers combined with increasing humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits at times. Now if you are lucky, you may get under a cooler downpour by the afternoon hours. Storms will be spotty with around a 30% coverage expected.

All I see after the weekend into the new work week are the doldrums of summer. Each day we get to around 94 with a few spotty storms.

Taking a look at the tropics there isn’t much to talk about close in. That changes as you look out over the Atlantic where multiples waves are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. It’s hard to figure out which wave may organize but the peak of the season is nearing, chances only increase that we will be tracking something in the next week.

