BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases

Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage is cancelled for 2021.

The widely popular festival was set to take place Oct. 8 –17, 2021

A spokesman for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival released a statement Sunday afternoon saying “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned. 

We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022. Ticketholders for both Festival weekends (including those that rolled over their tickets from 2020) will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover process.  All Wednesday, October 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest.”

RELATED STORIES

Rolling Stones added to 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

Dead & Co., Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters among Jazz Fest 2021 headliners

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
One person was detained
VIDEO: Hundreds flee as shots are fired on Bourbon Street injuring 5 people
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody
3 victims suffered graze wounds
4 people shot on Bourbon Street
Top stories
Sunday morning headlines
Dr. Eric Giggs
Doc Griggs: Antibody testing