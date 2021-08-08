Nicondra: Summer time in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a great break last week with a cold front pulling in some drier air to the region, summer muggy air and daily storms are back in full force. Expect spotty storms each day with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will hover near long term averages in the upper 70s. Away from the water we could see temperatures just a smidge lower in the middle 70s. No big changes expected through the week.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a couple of waves well east of the islands in the Atlantic. This is traditionally the ramp up to the most active part of hurricane season.

