One person dead, shooting in the Sixth District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Magnolia St.

According to a police report, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location. One male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Maggie Darling at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

