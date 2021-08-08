Tropical waves approaching the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of the year, the peak of hurricane season is near and right on schedule, the tropics are getting more active.

Ohh..the doldrums of summer! Little day-to-day change is expected in weather over the next week. Heat, humidity with a few storms possible. More attention is going down to the tropics as a few tropical waves get closer to the Caribbean. #lawx pic.twitter.com/qm5k6Riu1D — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 8, 2021

Two tropical waves are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center as they approach the islands of the Caribbean. The latest tropical outlook shows a medium chance one or both of these two waves become tropical systems over the next five days.

The first wave in the set has more of my attention as it’s the closest to the Caribbean and models seem to want to move that energy into the Bahamas or near South Florida in about a week. Environmental conditions don’t seem to be highly favorable at the moment so only slow organization looks possible. The second wave is a bit farther out in the Atlantic and doesn’t have much model support for any type of organization. Still as we move into the peak of hurricane season monitoring all areas of disturbed weather is a must.

Just a reminder, the most active storm period in the season runs from August 20th thru October 15th.

