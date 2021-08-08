BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Summer doldrums: Heat, humidity, daily storms on repeat

Highs will top out around 94 for Sunday.
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Summer doldrums are back as we exchanged the two days of less humid conditions for more typical August weather this weekend.

Highs will once again be heading for the middle 90s today so get ready for another hot one. Expect feels like readings to soar above 100 degrees as the humidity only continues to increase across the area. I’ve also included a 30% rain chance through the day, that will peak in coverage during the afternoon hours.

For the new work week I’m having a hard time seeing any type of change. Daily rain chances look to stick around 30% and highs about 94. Yes, one day may see an extra storm over another but forecasting that multiple days out is impossible at this time of year.

Taking a look down in the tropics we have three tropical waves migrating across the Atlantic. All three of them have “some” chance for development over the next 5 days but my interest is really on wave #1. It’s the closest to the Caribbean and models seem to want to move that energy into the Bahamas or near South Florida in about a week. We are heading to the peak of hurricane season so monitoring all areas of disturbed weather is a must.

