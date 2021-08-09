4 Slidell men plead guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery charges

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Nicholas Ordogne, 20, Revonte Charles, 20, Jawaun Wilson, 19, and Jaydin Charles age 18, all from Slidell,pleaded guilty before District Judge Vincent Lobello on Thursday.

Ordogne pled guilty to one count of manslaughter and was sentenced to 40 years and guilty as charged to one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was sentenced to 50 years. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 50 years.

Revonte Charles pled guilty to one count manslaughter and was sentenced to 35 years and guilty as charged to one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and sentenced to 35 years. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 35 years.

Wilson pled guilty to one count manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years and guilty as charged to one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and sentenced to 25 years. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 25 years. The defendant was 17 at the time of the offense.

Jaydin Charles pled guilty to one count manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years. This defendant was 16 at the time of the offense and initially booked as a juvenile before being transferred and indicted as an adult.

Ordogne’s only prior conviction was for possession of marijuana and the remaining 3 defendants had no prior records.

On Friday, October 18, 2019, officers with the Slidell Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in Slidell in reference to a report of a shooting inside a residence. A witness, the victim’s fiancé, was asleep in the home at the time but was awoken by the sound of gun shots. In her interview, she reported seeing a black male fleeing out of the backdoor and gave a description of the hair and clothing. Police canvassed the apartment and found a black ski mask and one black flip flop. The victim died of gunshot wounds while being transported to the hospital by EMS.

After viewing video surveillance, Slidell Police Department Detective Michael Giardina was able to observe four males approaching and fleeing the scene. After a description of the suspected black males was relayed to all responding officers and detectives, an area search was conducted in an attempt to locate the suspects or any articles of evidence that may have been left by them. Three of the suspects were located and transported to Slidell Police Department to be interviewed. The fourth subject, J. Charles, turned himself in.

The police found a blue backpack on the ground in the area. In it, they discovered a handgun and a cell phone. The cell phone displayed a “lock screen” photograph of Jaydin Charles holding the handgun. A search warrant of the crime premises uncovered 2 bullet casings on the immediate exterior of the apartment and a large amount of marijuana inside the residence.

Interviews with the defendants revealed that the victim was known to sell marijuana. They had a plan to rob him of his marijuana and money, but that changed when the victim resisted and Ordogne retrieved the handgun from his waistband and fired. When questioned as to footwear change, Ordogne said that a flip flop fell off in the struggle so he stole a pair of boots from a nearby porch.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Dover prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by Detective Scott O’Shaughnessy and other members of the Slidell Police Department.

The victim’s family was present in court for the pleas and three family members (victim’s fiancé, sister and father) gave victim impact statements. During the impact statements the family told the defendants that they were going to continue to pray for them and had hope that during the time served in prison they would become better people.

