After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Jameis Winston passing chart

Jameis Winston was back with the first team on Monday and finished his day much stronger than he did on Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of every pass thrown:

Team Period #1

Winston opened the team period with an over route to Lil Jordan Humphrey for about 15 yards. He missed Devonta Freeman on a wheel route on his next play. The ball was behind Freeman. He closed out the sequence with a check down to Alvin Kamara who took advantage of a busted coverage.

Later in the period, Winston hit Deonte Harris on a wide receiver screen.

Team Period #2 (red zone)

Marcus Davenport came free to sack Winston on the first play of the period. Winston responded with a skinny post to Deonte Harris for a touchdown.

Davenport broke free again on the next pass to flush Winston out of the pocket as he ran for a short gain.

Winston connected with Juwan Johnson a play where he sprinted in motion then hit the short/speed out. Johnson ran after the catch, though it’s unclear if they scored it a touchdown.

Winston saved his best throw for the last when he found Marquez Callaway on a back shoulder for a score. Marshon Lattimore complained of a push-off by Callaway, but it was a well-placed pass.

Overall, Winston played much better during this red zone period than the Saturday session.

Take Two: Taysom Hill passing chart

Team Period #1

Hill opened up the first team period with a deep out/sail route to Callaway. Callaway went up high to catch the pass. Hill’s worst pass of the day came next when he was late on a deep post and underthrew TommyLee Lewis. Bryce Thompson made a sliding grab for the interception.

Later in the period, Hill made a nice read when he recognized blitz and went to Johnson on a hot route slant, but Johnson dropped the pass. He closed out the period with a check down to Freeman. Kaden Elliss stripped Freeman of the ball and recovered the fumble.

Team Period #2 (red zone)

Zack Baun knocked away Hill’s first throw in red zone to Tony Jones, Jr. on a wheel route. Hill’s final pass of the day was a bootleg to Johnson, who ran a short out route.

Take Three: Other Top plays

Hill didn’t have as much production Monday passing but made a couple of good decisions with his feet. In the first team period, he ran a zone read for about ten yards. Hill read the end properly and took it around the end.

During red zone, the offensive line was beat badly. Hill was still able to navigate through the pressure and run it in for a score.

Deuce Wallace picked off Ian Book during 7-on-7′s.

Book responded during red zone with two big connections. His first was a throw down the sideline to Kawaan Baker in the cover-2 window for a score.

Then, Book found Johnson on what he called a ‘stick-nod’ route in the seam area of the field. Book looked off the safety and threw a dart to Johnson for the score.

Alvin Kamara ran a counter in red zone for a score. Kamara, per usual, looked very smooth on the run.

Jones took an inside zone handoff from Hill and followed his blockers into the end zone as well.

Take Four: Lineup tweaks

There was a lot of mixing and matching with the lineups on Monday. Will Clapp was with the first team at left guard. Calvin Throckmorton was the second team center. Ethan Greenidge was with the first team at left tackle during the final period.

During the first four plays of the first red zone period, the Saints defense had the first team defensive line mixed with second and third team backers and secondary. Later in the sequence, more first teamers came on the field and stayed on through the first few plays of the second-team offense.

Christian Ringo continues to get first team reps at defensive tackle. Andrew Dowell received some first team reps at linebacker.

Tre’Quan Smith missed practice again for the Saints. Kwon Alexander was working off to the side with the trainers.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The hits keep coming for the Saints with injuries. Kicker Wil Lutz likely missing the start of the season means the Saints will have nine new opening day starters.

- Sean Payton wouldn’t respond much to a cryptic tweet from Michael Thomas. Regardless of the downplay, this situation is obviously something to monitor going forward.

- The Saints are officially in the second half of their training camp practice schedule. They’ve now had ten practices with nine more to go.

- While there have been some good moments in camp, it’s getting to that point where this team needs to measure themselves against another opponent in a preseason game.

- Each quarterback has now had five practices with the first team and neither has taken over the competition. Preseason performances may be the deciding factor.

