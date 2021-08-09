Arrest made after shooting on North Villere St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested Joshua Joe Edwards for a domestic aggravated battery by shooting that occurred on August 7 in the 300 block of North Villere St.

According to police report, around 5:30 p.m., the victim and her boyfriend, identified as Edwards, were engaged in a verbal altercation on the porch of a home at the location.

During the argument, the father tried to intervene and Edwards began arguing with him until Edwards pulled out a gun and fired several shots striking the victim and the house.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Edwards was apprehended five blocks away from the scene after being found hiding underneath a house.

He was booked into Orleans Parish Criminal Justice Center and charged.

