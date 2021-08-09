BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bruce: Summer routine rolls on

Sunscreen and umbrellas
Sunscreen and umbrellas(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer routine is on full force with drier mornings and offshore storms. Midday clouds build in and spotty storms pop up. not everyone will get rain, but that is the only cooling you can get this time of year. Expect no big changes through most of the week. Spotty storms develop after lunchtime each day with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a couple of waves well east of the islands in the Atlantic. This is traditionally the ramp up to the most active part of hurricane season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

Latest News

Sunday: Nicondra's evening weather forecast
Sunday: Nicondra's evening weather forecast
After a bit of a break last week, typical muggy summertime feel returns.
Nicondra: Summer time in Louisiana
Tropical development chances
TROPICS WATCH: NHC monitoring tropical waves approaching the Caribbean
Monitoring three tropical waves
Zack: Sunday morning forecast