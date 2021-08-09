Bruce: Summer routine rolls on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer routine is on full force with drier mornings and offshore storms. Midday clouds build in and spotty storms pop up. not everyone will get rain, but that is the only cooling you can get this time of year. Expect no big changes through most of the week. Spotty storms develop after lunchtime each day with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a couple of waves well east of the islands in the Atlantic. This is traditionally the ramp up to the most active part of hurricane season.

