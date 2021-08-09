BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Jay Ward looks to help improve LSU’s safety play

LSU safety Jay Ward (5)
LSU safety Jay Ward (5)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday, August 8, was not a day of rest for LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron, as the Tigers ground through day three of fall camp, with the season opener at UCLA less than four weeks away.

LSU junior Jay Ward has moved from cornerback to the Tigers’ last line of defense at the safety position.

Ward certainly had his moments last season. He partially blocked a field goal in the closing moments to preserve the Tigers’ 27-24 win at Arkansas. And in the final two games of the season, both LSU wins, Ward made 14 tackles, 11 of them solo, while intercepting three passes and breaking up four more.

Poor safety play was pointed to as one of LSU’s biggest problems in 2020. Opposing receivers ran free in the secondary with no over-the-top help. New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has been spending time during practices working with those safeties.

And there’s more new help at the safety spot. It may be hard to keep five-star true freshman Sage Ryan from Lafayette Christian Academy off the field. Meanwhile, former Madison Prep star Major Burns has made his way back to Baton Rouge, following a year with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

Latest News

Brody Miller joins Final Play.
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen talk all things LSU
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) is QB1 at LSU.
LSU moves full steam ahead with Max Johnson as QB1
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
The second day of fall camp 2021 was a steamy one for the LSU Tigers.
LSU practices in intense heat on second day of fall camp