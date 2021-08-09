BBB Accredited Business
Kayshon Boutte works to be LSU’s next big-time WR

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The highlight on day 4 of LSU fall camp was getting to visit (via Zoom) with the guy who provided so many highlights as a freshman when the Tigers rallied for two big wins to close out 2020.

Can Kayshon Boutte be the next Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase? Boutte went over 100 yards receiving in the final three games of 2020, including a staggering SEC-record 308 yards in the regular season finale against Ole Miss. With Max Johnson clearly locked in at quarterback, Boutte says the numbers should continue to climb.

Just visiting LSU practice during the first few practices of fall camp, it’s easy to see Boutte should have plenty of help at the wide receiver position. And the guys who actually make it to the field will have to earn it.

