LSU moves full steam ahead with Max Johnson as QB1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Max Johnson/Myles Brennan QB battle ended before it really started. Brennan broke his humerus bone in his left arm on a fishing trip, and could be out three months.

“Well, first of all, we miss Myles. It’s very unfortunate. I think Max and Myles and the whole team were looking forward to the competition. It was very close and we didn’t know who was going to be the starting quarterback, so that competition would have been very good for the football team to see that competition at every position almost. It does help that we know who our starting quarterback is. Obviously he’s got to do it and has to be able to perform. It does allow us to do some things, obviously he’s a lefty and Myles is a righty. There are things he does different from Myles, I’m not going to say everything -- I can’t, but we know Max is a little bit more mobile than Myles was and there’s some things he can do, but also we got to protect him, but we gotta play to win the game, so whatever that takes we have to do,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

“We all felt bad for Myles. It stung for the whole team. He’s a leader on our team. I was just looking forward to competing with him. We push each other. I’m excited to (get) him back. He’s going to help us throughout the season,” said Max Johnson.

Johnson is undefeated as a starting quarterback at LSU, he’s 2-0. So he’s a winner, but there’s a ton more to Johnson’s game.

“I see him every day. He’s a competitor. He’s serious. He reminds me of Joe in a lot of ways. The intangibles, the things he does, the work ethic, he wants to be number one. He doesn’t say much. There’s not a lot of joking around with him. He’s always doing well in the classroom, always competing in the weight room, always competing to be first, he’s always studying. He’s a football guy, from a football family. He’s very competitive and wants to be great. I’ve seen that from him and he doesn’t have to tell me about that, I’ve seen it. He has the intangibles, I thought he had a very good day today. He’s tall, he’s smart, can see a lot of things. There are things he has to improve on, but he’s a young player and that’s more or less things that Jake can work with him on. I believe he’s going to be a championship quarterback. I believe in him,” said Orgeron.

