BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Star New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has raised eyebrows this morning after sending out a cryptic tweet.

Some are wondering if Thomas is trying to imply that the Saints are mischaracterizing him.

Head coach Sean Payton recently voiced his disappointment with Thomas for not having his ankle surgery sooner, putting him on a long road to recovery that included being listed on the PUP list until at least week 6 of the upcoming season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

Latest News

Saints open their preseason at the Ravens.
Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan talk all things Saints camp
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
Peyton’s Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) and New Orleans Saints defensive...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #9
Winston is on a 1-year deal.
Jameis Winston breaks down his progress at Saints camp