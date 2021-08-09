Multiple cars catch fire at Saulet Apartments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four cars caught fire in a parking garage at a New Orleans apartment complex Monday morning.

Resident DeAnna DuPont posted pictures and videos of the fires at The Saulet Apartments just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 9.

“How’s your Monday morning going?” the post reads. “I heard what I thought was gunshots and went outside to find this. The sound was the popping of glass and other car parts as they exploded.”

Four cars caught fire at the Saulet Apartments on Monday, Aug. 9. (DeAnna DuPont)

Four cars caught fire at the Saulet Apartments on Monday, Aug. 9. (DeAnna DuPont)

Four cars caught fire at the Saulet Apartments on Monday, Aug. 9. (DeAnna DuPont)

A spokesperson for the complex says a structural engineer has been called out to check the integrity of the garage.

The cause of the fires is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.