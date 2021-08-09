Multiple cars catch fire at Saulet Apartments
Published: Aug. 9, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four cars caught fire in a parking garage at a New Orleans apartment complex Monday morning.
Resident DeAnna DuPont posted pictures and videos of the fires at The Saulet Apartments just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 9.
“How’s your Monday morning going?” the post reads. “I heard what I thought was gunshots and went outside to find this. The sound was the popping of glass and other car parts as they exploded.”
A spokesperson for the complex says a structural engineer has been called out to check the integrity of the garage.
The cause of the fires is still under investigation.
