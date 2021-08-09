Nicholls St. picked to finish second in Southland

THIBODAUX, La. (WAFB) - The Nicholls State Colonels are picked to finish second in the Southland Conference because they welcome back nearly every starter from last season’s team.

In Tim Rebowe’s seven years at the helm, the Colonels have gone from being Southland bottom-feeder to top dogs, as they go after their fifth consecutive winning season.

