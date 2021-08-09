Nicondra: Hot and muggy for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No big changes as hot weather settles in across the region for the week. Look for overnight lows in the upper 70s near 80 and afternoon highs in the middle 90s. High pressure sits just to the east allowing for southeasterly flow to push in Gulf moisture keeping it warm and humid with some afternoon storms each day. We expect to see a bit more tropical activity this time of year. The National Hurricane Center is keeping watch on two tropical waves in the Atlantic east of the islands. These have an opportunity to develop over the week ahead as they continue to move west towards the Caribbean.

