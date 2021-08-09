BBB Accredited Business
NOLA radio personality Charles 'Action' Jackson dies at 59

Charles "Action" Jackson died Sunday, Aug. 8, according to WWOZ.
Charles "Action" Jackson died Sunday, Aug. 8, according to WWOZ.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality and culture bearer Charles “Action” Jackson died of cancer Sunday (Aug. 8), according to a statement posted by WWOZ. He was 59.

Jackson was best known for his Takin’ It To the Streets segments, which highlighted and celebrated New Orleans’ social aid and pleasure clubs, second lines, Black Masking Indians of Mardi Gras, Baby Dolls and brass band activities.

He joined WWOZ in 2011, initially posting weekly parade routes and recorded interviews on the station’s website. Jackson later began hosting popular blues programs in WWOZ time slots that ranged from late night to early morning to mid-afternoons, greeting listeners with an enthusiastic, “It’s ya boy!”

Born Charles M. Jackson Jr. on Jan. 1, 1962, he grew up in the Lower 9th Ward and attended Francis T. Nicholls High School. The grandson of a snare drummer from the Olympia Brass Band, Jackson gravitated to the street traditions from an early age, and masked as a flag boy for the 9th Ward Hunters for a few years in the late 1980s.

In 2011, Jackson served as co-Grand Marshall of the Krewe of Oshun’s Carnival parade alongside Nancy Parker, the beloved Fox 8 reporter who died in 2019.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

