NOPD holding press conference after second consecutive violent weekend

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will address the media on Monday, Aug. 9 following a second consecutive violent weekend.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday. All were taken to the hospital. A 17-year-old is in custody. Last weekend, another five people were shot on the popular tourist street.

Three other shootings Sunday claimed the life of one man and sent five others to the hospital.

The press conference will be held at noon.

