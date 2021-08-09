OLOL reports largest participation at vaccine clinic since April

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, the number of people getting shots in arms is also rising.

According to Our Lady of the Lake, at a single vaccine site on Monday, August 9, more than 300 people were inoculated, which represents the largest number of people to get vaccinated at one site since April. It is also more than the number of people who were vaccinated for the entire final week of June at all OLOL vaccine sites.

A Lake spokesman said 80% are getting their first shot and they tend to be on the younger side. The average age is 35 years old.

“It wasn’t painful at all; super quick,” said Cole Lambert, a sophomore at LSU.

Lambert got his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Like many, he was hesitant to get vaccinated after hearing rumors but after a family friend recently passed from the virus, he decided to go ahead.

“COVID slowed down for a while. I had the virus, actually, probably four or five months ago. So, I think I had antibodies left, so I just waited it out and now, with this new strain going around, I thought it was necessary before I go back to school in the fall,” explained Lambert.

For nurses in OLOL’s COVID unit, the vaccination numbers are welcome news. Morgan Babin has been in the ICU for the last year and a half and has grown tired.

“Sometimes, we’re so busy we can’t leave the unit to eat,” said Babin. “There have been plenty of shifts where I’ve been too busy trying to save people’s lives that I could not leave, so by the time I get off work, I haven’t drank water. I haven’t eaten.”

Babin said the last year feels like she is fighting a losing battle as she continues to see patients die.

“It’s extremely frustrating because it’s preventable,” she added.

According to OLOL, the high numbers of vaccinations are being seen at each of its sites. Reasons vary from the surge in COVID cases to requirements to get the vaccine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.