One dead, five injured in three separate shootings across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating three separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday evening.

The first shooting that was reported after 6 p.m. occurred in the 300 block of North Villere St. Reports indicated there was a female who sustained a gunshot wound to the lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital.

Another shooting occurred in the 7700 block of Shubert St. NOPD indicated there were four victims suffering gunshot wounds, 2 males and two females. One of the male victims died from his injuries. They were transported to a local hospital. No other update on the other victims.

The third shooting occurred at the intersection of Saigon and Henri Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

