Potential tropical system could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

Potential tropical cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Potential tropical cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

PTC 6 could become a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Fred.

A cone of uncertainty will be released by the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m.

Afternoon weather update for Mon., Aug. 9
A few puffy white clouds drift over the Crescent City Connection as viewed from our Riverwalk...
Nicondra: Hot and muggy for the week ahead
Morning weather update for Mon., Aug. 9 at 6 a.m.
Sunscreen and umbrellas
Bruce: Summer routine rolls on