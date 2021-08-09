Potential tropical system could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

PTC 6 could become a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Fred.

A cone of uncertainty will be released by the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m.

A cone is coming at 4pm and it will likely include the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. @FOX8NOLA https://t.co/xY8eeKDFrW — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) August 9, 2021

