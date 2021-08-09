Potential tropical system could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and could enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.
PTC 6 could become a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Fred.
A cone of uncertainty will be released by the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m.
