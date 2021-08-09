BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Red Dress Run canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Red Dress Run returns Aug. 14
Red Dress Run returns Aug. 14
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another major annual event will be canceled this year.

Bill Healy with the organizers of the Red Dress Run says committee members voted this morning to cancel the event.

He said they were not pressured by the city, rather, committee members voted on their own to cancel the outdoor event.

RELATED STORIES:

2021 New Orleans Bourbon Festival postponed amid latest COVID surge

Musicians and tourism leaders disappointed following Jazz Fest cancellation

White Linen Night block party event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

Latest News

Getting student-athletes back in shape
Getting student-athletes back in shape
Saints open their preseason at the Ravens.
Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan talk all things Saints camp
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints
Brody Miller joins Final Play.
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen talk all things LSU