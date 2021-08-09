BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unveiled a budget resolution Monday that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs, setting up an autumn battle over President Joe Biden’s domestic policy ambitions.

The measure lays the groundwork for legislation later this year that over a decade would pour mountains of federal resources into their top priorities. Included would be more money for health care, education, family services and environmental programs and tax breaks for families, with much of it paid for with tax increases on the rich and corporations.

The measure’s introduction marks the start of a long legislative trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result this fall in a progressive reshaping of government. To succeed, they’ll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition and find the sweet spot between the demands of their own often antagonist progressive and moderate factions.

“At its core, this legislation is about restoring the middle class in the 21st Century and giving more Americans the opportunity to get there,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter to his colleagues that outlined the plan.

The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free community college; extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers; and establishing paid family and sick leave.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man on his wedding...
Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for the shooting of grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
Multiple people shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

Latest News

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints
Brody Miller joins Final Play.
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen talk all things LSU
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 file photo, a man carries bags of onions in Xinxiang in...
‘Nowhere to run’: UN report says global warming nears limits
Brittany Commisso, a former assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, talks about her...
Cuomo aide: 'He kissed me on the lips'