Senators react to infrastructure vote

By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate worked through the weekend to finalize a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet.

Supporters of the bill say it will deliver much-needed resources for critical assets across the board and boost economic recovery efforts. Some conservative opponents say they’re against more high-dollar spending projects out of Washington, citing a recent Congressional Budget Office report that projects the plan would add $256 billion to the nation’s deficit.

This week, as the U.S. senators stay in Washington, D.C. to work through final amendments and votes, members are weighing in on the next steps and what this package could mean for the country.

Here is what lawmakers who plan to vote for the bill tell the Gray Television Washington News Bureau:

Those who plan to vote no are saying this:

The bill is nearing final approval by the U.S. Senate and must move on to the U.S. House of Representatives before paving the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

Progressive advocates, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they will hold up the bill on the House side until a $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ plan is also scheduled for a vote. The bigger ‘infrastructure’ plan would include federal spending for child care, paid leave, education and climate change initiatives.

