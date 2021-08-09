BBB Accredited Business
Source: Saints sign kicker Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones (6) holds as place kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks the ball during an...
Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones (6) holds as place kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks the ball during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are signing kicker Brett Maher, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

Maher will replace kicker Wil Lutz, who confirmed Monday that he will need surgery that will put him out for the foreseeable future.

Maher last played in 2019, going 20/30 on field goals. In 2018, Maher went 29/36. He worked out for the club on Monday.

