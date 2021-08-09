BBB Accredited Business
Southeastern picked to win Southland Conference

Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelly (15)
Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelly (15)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern is beginning what it believes will be a special season this fall.

The Lions are picked to win the Southland Conference and are ranked nationally in three different polls.

A big reason why is the return of 23 starters, led by quarterback and Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelly.

But head coach Frank Scelfo says none of that matters if they don’t handle business.

