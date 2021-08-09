St. Tammany experiencing ‘sharp rise’ in COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health leaders and parish officials will hold a press conference Monday to discuss a “sharp rise” in COVID-19 cases in St. Tammany Parish.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Representatives from local hospitals, Parish President Mike Cooper, and the parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston are expected to attend.

On Aug. 6, the parish reported 379 new cases for a total of 27,271 cases.

Cooper reinstated an indoor mask mandate on Aug. 2.

“The progress that we have made in the last 18 months has been lost and now, it is time to refocus our efforts on mitigating the spread,” said Cooper. “Our local hospitals have reported record levels of hospitalizations. In the last two weeks, St. Tammany Parish has seen COVID-19 cases skyrocket, shattering previous records. The very least we can do, in order to move forward, is to wear a mask.”

Last Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported a three-day weekend total of 738 COVID-19 cases in St. Tammany Parish. The previous weekend total was 509, which was reported on July 26.

“Our vaccinations have slightly risen to 46% within the last week or two; however, we still have a long way to go,” said Cooper. “My administration is strongly encouraging all citizens, who are able, to please consult your medical professional and consider vaccination. It is proven and safe.”

