Tangipahoa officials searching for missing man

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - On Saturday, officials from Tangipahoa Parish said that they are searching for a man that has been missing since Aug. 4.

Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Joe Gordon Ray Jr., 38, of Independence, was last seen leaving his Hwy. 40 residence driving a silver 2012 Nissan Armada.

When he left, he did not take several personal items with him. He is without his cell phone and a wallet.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 245-6150. Sgt. Kirby Varnado is the lead investigator.

