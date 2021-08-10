2 drowning victims recovered from Bogue Chitto River, Washington Parish sheriff confirms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The bodies of two drowning victims have been recovered in recent days from the Bogue Chitto River, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Sheriff Randy Seal declined to provide the identities or ages of the victims, describing each only as a “young man.”

The first victim, from Jefferson Parish, was visiting a state park near Franklinton with his family. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim went under while swimming in the river Aug. 1. His body was recovered downriver from the park area three days later.

The second victim was from Livingston Parish, the agency said. He was on a river tubing excursion with friends Aug. 9 when he drowned near the Highway 437 bridge, the agency said. His body was recovered the same day. Three companions in the group who could not swim were rescued by sheriff’s deputies shortly after the drowning was reported.

“I cannot over-emphasize how dangerous the river can be,” Seal said in a statement. “Anyone venturing in or on the river should be able to swim and always wear a life jacket, even if floating on a tube or riding in a boat. My heartfelt condolences go out to families of both these young men. I am grateful to our officers for the many hours spent on the river in recovery efforts and to the Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery team for their valued assistance.”

