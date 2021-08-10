4 wounded in 3 New Orleans shootings early Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were wounded in three separate shootings Tuesday morning and afternoon (Aug. 10), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD reported the first shooting shortly before noon. A department spokesman said an adult male was shot in the 8600 block of North I-10 Service Road and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. No details of the victim’s age or condition were released by the department.

A second man was reported shot in the 3200 block of St. Claude Avenue around 1:15 p.m. NOPD investigators responded to the scene but the department again provided no details of the victim’s age or condition.

A third shooting reported at 3:20 p.m. resulted in the wounding of two people in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue near the Florida neighborhood. Police said one of the victims sustained a graze wound and that a person had been detained for questioning. The department again did not reveal the victims’ ages or condition.

No arrests were announced related to any of the three shootings.

