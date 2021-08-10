After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #11

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Taysom two-minute and passing chart

Team Period #1

Taysom Hill didn’t throw a pass in the first team period. Instead, he elected not to throw into what looked like double coverage downfield. Jalen Dalton was able to get the sack.

Team Period #2

Hill’s lone pass in the period was behind Marquez Callaway on a deep comeback and fell incomplete.

Team Period #3 (2-minute)

The scenario was 1:55 on the clock with three timeouts. Hill opened with a connection to Lil’ Jordan Humphrey on an over route. Hill flushed the pocket nicely and made a strong throw.

His next two throws were shorter checkdowns to Alvin Kamara. Then, he misfired on a throw to Adam Trautman.

On fourth down, Hill found Callaway on a dig route, but Callaway dropped what would have been a first down ending the drive. It was the first drop of camp for Callaway. Malcolm Jenkins was there to lay a big hit on Callaway.

Team Period #4 (2-minute)

The final period of camp was exactly what Hill needed in this competition. He opened with an incompletion to Humphrey on a back shoulder throw. Ken Crawley was in coverage. He then found Ty Montgomery on a short out.

On third down he went back to Callaway on that dig route. This time Callaway hung on to extend the drive.

On first down, Hill’s screen to Latavius Murray was blown up by Malcolm Roach. Roach then sacked Hill on the next play. On third down, a low snap forced a late throw to Chris Hogan that fell incomplete.

After a defensive offside penalty, Hill then faced a fourth and long. He found Deonte Harris on a deep out for the first down. It was a fantastic throw and a nice grab by Harris.

Two plays later, Hill had his signature moment of camp. With no timeouts remaining at the 23-yard line, Hill fired a strike to Juwan Johnson down the seam for a touchdown. The ball was perfectly placed and Johnson went up and got it over linebacker Chase Hansen in coverage. It was the type of red zone score we saw for years from Drew Brees.

Take Two: Winston two-minute and passing chart

Team Period #1

Winston’s first pass of the day was nearly a beauty when he fired a deep ball to Ty Montgomery, who was running an out-and-up from the slot. But despite the ball being well-placed, Montgomery was not able to reel it in and dropped it.

Two plays later, Winston mishandled a snap under center from Calvin Throckmorton.

Team Period #2

Winston opened the period with another botched snap from Throckmorton. On the next play, Marcus Davenport got his hand in a passing lane on a Winston throw. The ball went high in the air off the deflection and eventually landed in the arms of rookie Paulson Adebo for the interception.

Winston went to Devonta Freeman on a swing pass on his next snap. Then, he closed out the period with a check down Tony Jones, Jr.

Team Period #3 (2-minute)

This was Winston’s best effort during two-minute. He opened with an incompletion in the flat to Jones but was able to connect with Kawaan Baker on a deep out/sail route for a first down on the very next play.

On first down, Winston threw the ball into the ground after the screen was blown up. Next, he found Jones on a check down. On third down, he went to Montgomery on a shallow cross to move the sticks.

Baker dropped a catchable pass on the sideline next. After two short completions to Johnson on back-to-back plays, Winston fired his best pass of the period. With a pass rush coming from his right, Winston did a back-spin to his left and threw a strike to Hogan downfield on a deep comeback route while on the run.

With eight seconds left at the five-yard line and no timeouts, Winston took the snap and immediately looked to Hogan on an out-breaking route, but Hogan was well-covered. He then looked back to the middle of field, but instead of forcing a throw he wisely threw it out of the end zone to preserve the field goal.

Team Period #4 (2-minute)

Winston didn’t fare as well during his final two-minute opportunity. He began with a short connection to Hogan. On second down, he went to Garret Griffin for about four yards. On third and short, Hogan dropped a pass to force a fourth down. On his final pass of the day, Shaq Smith knocked away another short pass to end the drive. The snap was low on the play.

Take Three: Patrick Robinson retires

The Saints suffered another blow at a ‘must’ position with the announcement that veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson retired. The team was already in need at the position even before this move.

There was a #21 at practice Tuesday, leading many to believe that Robinson was back at work. However, the new 21 was cornerback Prince Amukamara, who had been wearing #6 since he arrived. That number now belongs to new kicker Brett Maher.

Take Four: Attendance Report

DeMario Davis, Cam Jordan, Terron Armstead, Tre’Quan Smith, Pete Werner, P.J. Williams, KeiVarae Russell and Ethan Wolf all missed practice. Payton Turner and Andrus Peat left practice early.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Hill had two zone read keepers again Tuesday with nice gains on each one.

- Things got a little chippy at practice with two small skirmishes breaking out. At one point, Throckmorton lost his helmet. Fortunately, they were quickly dispersed. It’s been a pretty friendly camp thus far but dust-ups this far into camp are not uncommon.

- Ethan Greenidge received first team reps at left tackle.

- Adebo nearly picked off Winston during 7-on-7′s. Kaden Ellis ran down a seam route by Johnson to knock away a Hill pass earlier in the same period.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.