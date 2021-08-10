BBB Accredited Business
At-home COVID tests flying off shelves

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At-home COVID tests are becoming very popular as more businesses and venues require proof of vaccination or negative test results to enter.

Pharmacies in New Orleans are selling out before they can re-stock. An Ochsner doctor says the tests are simple and can be effective. If you get a negative result and still feel sick, doctors say you should get retested.

If you get a positive result, you should contact your doctor and also report it to the Louisiana Department of Health.

“You should inform the people that you have been around, but in addition, you should contact the state so they can do their formal contact tracing and continue to monitor outbreaks and other situation that the Health Dept. is responsible for,” says Sandra Kemmerly, M.D.

Pharmacists tell FOX 8, most people want to buy the at-home COVID test kit to save time and avoid the clinic where they could be exposed to the virus.

