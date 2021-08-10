August heat all week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are no surprises in the forecast for the rest of the week. It will be typically hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s and the heat index will reach to around 105 degrees at times. A few spotty storms will be possible each day with an occasional downpour.

Storm coverage may become a little more widespread by the weekend and early next week.

Disturbance #6 will enter the Caribbean on Tuesday and could become a tropical storm. It is too early to know what, if any impacts will be felt across Southeast Louisiana or the Gulf Coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.