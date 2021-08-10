BBB Accredited Business
August heat all week

Spotty storms possible each day
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are no surprises in the forecast for the rest of the week. It will be typically hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s and the heat index will reach to around 105 degrees at times. A few spotty storms will be possible each day with an occasional downpour.

Storm coverage may become a little more widespread by the weekend and early next week.

Disturbance #6 will enter the Caribbean on Tuesday and could become a tropical storm. It is too early to know what, if any impacts will be felt across Southeast Louisiana or the Gulf Coast.

Tropical storm could enter Gulf of Mexico by Friday
Afternoon weather update for Mon., Aug. 9
