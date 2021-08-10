BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Eyes on the tropics-The summer heat continues

Possible Gulf storm this weekend
Possible Gulf storm this weekend(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Watching the tropics as disturbance number 6 is expected to become tropical storm Fred later this evening. It is likely to approach the Gulf early weekend. Still too early to call but for now there is no threats as we stay weather aware.

Typical heat, humidity, and spotty storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the los to mid 90s, and the heat index will reach to around 105 degrees at times. A few storms will be possible each day with an occasional downpour.

Storm coverage may become a little more widespread by late week and the weekend.

