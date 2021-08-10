Bruce: Eyes on the tropics-The summer heat continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Watching the tropics as disturbance number 6 is expected to become tropical storm Fred later this evening. It is likely to approach the Gulf early weekend. Still too early to call but for now there is no threats as we stay weather aware.

The new track is in from the National Hurricane Center. Here is the latest. More information at https://t.co/zksGAdARwL pic.twitter.com/lDuu2IBtM3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 10, 2021

Typical heat, humidity, and spotty storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the los to mid 90s, and the heat index will reach to around 105 degrees at times. A few storms will be possible each day with an occasional downpour.

Storm coverage may become a little more widespread by late week and the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.