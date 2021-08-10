Jailed murder suspect booked on suspicion of 2nd slaying, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have booked a jailed murder suspect on suspicion of fatally shooting a second victim a week before his arrest.

Sharod J. Williams was arrested June 23 on a series of allegations. Detectives booked Williams with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 35-year-old Brianisha Caine, in the couple’s Algiers apartment on April 30. Williams also is accused of attempting to rape a woman inside a Central City apartment on June 15. Williams has remained jailed at the Orleans Justice Center since his arrest, with bond set at $1,042,500.

He was rebooked Tuesday on a second murder allegation, after police said they identified him as the gunman who fatally shot 45-year-old Terrance Johnson on June 16 in the 1300 block of France Street in the St. Claude neighborhood. Police said Johnson was found dead in the roadway, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

An additional bond has not been set on Williams’ second count of second-degree murder. Court records show Williams is being represented by an attorney from the Orleans Public Defenders office.

