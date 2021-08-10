BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Jailed murder suspect booked on suspicion of 2nd slaying, NOPD says

Sharod J. Williams, 36, has been booked with a second count of second-degree murder after New...
Sharod J. Williams, 36, has been booked with a second count of second-degree murder after New Orleans police said they have linked him to fatal shootings committed April 30 in Algiers and June 16 in the St. Claude neighborhood.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have booked a jailed murder suspect on suspicion of fatally shooting a second victim a week before his arrest.

Sharod J. Williams was arrested June 23 on a series of allegations. Detectives booked Williams with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 35-year-old Brianisha Caine, in the couple’s Algiers apartment on April 30. Williams also is accused of attempting to rape a woman inside a Central City apartment on June 15. Williams has remained jailed at the Orleans Justice Center since his arrest, with bond set at $1,042,500.

He was rebooked Tuesday on a second murder allegation, after police said they identified him as the gunman who fatally shot 45-year-old Terrance Johnson on June 16 in the 1300 block of France Street in the St. Claude neighborhood. Police said Johnson was found dead in the roadway, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED STORIES:

Woman shot and killed in Algiers

Fifth District homicide investigation underway, say NOPD

An additional bond has not been set on Williams’ second count of second-degree murder. Court records show Williams is being represented by an attorney from the Orleans Public Defenders office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death

Latest News

The city of New Orleans says it is in a dangerous situation.
Louisiana has set new hospitalization records every day for a week
Healthy Living
Heathy Living joint pains
National Sandwich Month
National Sandwich Month
A Tulane University urology professor has authored a new study reporting a potential link...
Tulane researcher links marijuana use to infertility in men