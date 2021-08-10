BBB Accredited Business
LSU LBs Damone Clark & Jared Small, both BR natives, look to impress during fall camp

LSU linebackers Damone Clark (18) and Jared Small (58) pair up for a drill during practice.
LSU linebackers Damone Clark (18) and Jared Small (58) pair up for a drill during practice.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will put his Tigers through one more practice Tuesday, August 10, before their first day off of fall camp Wednesday.

It will be another opportunity for some Baton Rouge linebackers to impress.

In 2019, Southern Lab’s Damone Clark lived the dream with the national champs. In 2020, he was often criticized for being out of position and simply not making tackles.

But now, Clark says he’s regaining his confidence thanks to two new assistant coaches in particular - linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Former Catholic High Bear, Jared Small, walked on to the LSU program five years ago. He earned a scholarship last fall and now hopes to make an impact in 2021, after a big performance in the spring game.

