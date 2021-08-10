Mother, 4-year-old daughter reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a mother and her 4-year-old daughter who were reported missing.

Police say the reporting person last spoke to Monica Spurlock, 24, on Aug. 7. Since then, he has not heard from or seen Spurlock or her daughter, Railynn Arnaud.

Spurlock is described as being 5-foot-6 and 143 pounds with black and brown eyes. Arnaud also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Spurlock and Arnaud is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

