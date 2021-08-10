BBB Accredited Business
Mother, 4-year-old daughter reported missing in New Orleans

Monica Spurlock, 24, and Railynn Arnaud, 4, have not been seen or heard from since Aug. 7.
Monica Spurlock, 24, and Railynn Arnaud, 4, have not been seen or heard from since Aug. 7.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a mother and her 4-year-old daughter who were reported missing.

Police say the reporting person last spoke to Monica Spurlock, 24, on Aug. 7. Since then, he has not heard from or seen Spurlock or her daughter, Railynn Arnaud.

Spurlock is described as being 5-foot-6 and 143 pounds with black and brown eyes. Arnaud also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Spurlock and Arnaud is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

