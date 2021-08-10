Rookie QB Ian Book models his game after legend Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill battle for the title of QB1, the youngest member of the QB room, rookie Ian Book, has shown signs of improvement.

“There’s a lot being thrown at him. He’s processing the information well and getting the offense in and out of the huddle quickly. I’ve been encouraged with what he’s been able to take in and apply (information). Usually with all the different terminology it’s a lot, but he’s handling the installations,” said Sean Payton.

Book knows it’s a process, and every day is an opportunity to get better. Book is enjoying every minute of it.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot. I actually texted my coach back at Notre Dame. I told him we could’ve done a lot more at Notre Dame. Ten days here, I feel like I’ve grown so much. Be comfortable being uncomfortable. These plays are longer. Saying it to the huddle, taking command, defenses are disguising more. It feels like it’s been longer than 10 days. Just enjoying it out here, it’s a true blessing,” said rookie Ian Book.

Book stands just 6′0″. Undersized for a quarterback, but has shown an underrated arm strength and accuracy. When the play breaks down, Book has the ability to extend the play.

“I really take pride in my accuracy. I would say being able to extend the play and my accuracy. Just feel like since a young age it’s gotten me to where I am today, being accurate. Not just completing a ball, but putting in a place where they can catch it and make a play with it. I grew up watching Drew Brees, because he does exactly that. Honestly that’s someone I’ve looked up to. I want to play like him.

Book shook off an early interception in 7-on-7 to finish strong in red zone with two touchdowns. The first to Kawaan Baker, and the second to Juwan Johnson.

