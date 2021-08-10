BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Saints CB Patrick Robinson retires

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) defends against safety Eric Burrell...
New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) defends against safety Eric Burrell (32) and defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) in a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A surprise announcement took place on Airline Drive on Tuesday, cornerback Patrick Robinson is retiring from the NFL. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Robinson was in the mix to be a starting cornerback for the Black and Gold in 2021. The team lacked star power opposite Marshon Lattimore at the spot.

The Saints drafted Robinson in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Robinson played eight seasons with New Orleans. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death

Latest News

Ian Book starred at Notre Dame.
Rookie QB Ian Book models his game after legend Drew Brees
Book will backup Winston and Hill in 2021.
Ian Book "growing a lot" in Saints offense
Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones (6) holds as place kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks the ball during an...
Source: Saints sign kicker Brett Maher
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #10