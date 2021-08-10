BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Hot, Humid, Chance for Rain

Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast
By Shelby Latino
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Typical heat, humidity, and spotty storms are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the los to mid 90s, and the heat index will reach to around 105 degrees at times. A few storms will be possible each day with an occasional downpour.

Storm coverage may become a little more widespread by late week and the weekend.

Disturbance #6 will enter the Caribbean today and likely become a tropical storm. It is too early to know what, if any impacts will be felt across Southeast Louisiana or the Gulf Coast.

