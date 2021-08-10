BBB Accredited Business
Track Disturbance 6 in real-time

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disturbance 6 is likely to become Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10 a.m., the system is currently about 160 miles west of Guadeloupe and about 220 miles east-southeast of Ponce Peurto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The NHC says the system is moving west-northwest near 18 mph and is expected to continue that motion during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today and tonight, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday.

Aircraft were not able to find a well-defined center of circulation. Strengthening is forecast over the next day or so. Formation chances over the next 48 hours are 90%.

The NHC will issue updates at 4 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.



