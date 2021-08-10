Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Harvey
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Harvey, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
According to JPSO, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Westbank Expressway. Deputies say the woman was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released.
Impairment is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.