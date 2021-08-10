BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Harvey

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Harvey, according to Sheriff...
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Harvey, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Harvey, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

According to JPSO, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Westbank Expressway. Deputies say the woman was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Impairment is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Two 16-year-old girls were killed Aug. 4 in a car crash on Guste Island Road near Madisonville,...
‘She’s dancing in heaven;’ 16-year-old girls killed in car crash identified
Four people were shot Sunday, Aug. 8 in the 700 block of Bourbon Street
5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
Houma Police has identified the shooter 17-year-old Jamanie Dotch of Wolf Parkway.
Suspect identified for shooting grandmother while picking up grandkids from school

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #11
FILE - Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's top public health officer, speaks about the state's...
Louisiana hospitals overrun, but peak could be weeks away
New Orleans police investigators respond to the scene where a man was shot Tuesday, Aug. 10, in...
4 wounded in 3 New Orleans shootings early Tuesday
At-home COVID tests selling out at NOLA pharmacies
At-home COVID tests flying off shelves